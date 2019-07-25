News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four charged after alleged homophobic attack on bus in London in May

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 05:11 PM

Four teenage boys have been charged with a hate crime after a lesbian couple were subjected to a suspected homophobic attack when they refused to kiss on a bus.

Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Chris were allegedly targeted on the top of a double-decker London night bus as they were travelling from West Hampstead to Camden Town.

Four boys, two aged 16, one aged 15 and another aged 17, have been charged with an aggravated hate crime under the Public Order Act, Scotland Yard said on Thursday.

One of the 16-year-olds, from Wandsworth, south London, is also charged with theft and handling stolen goods, while the other, from the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, is accused of possessing cannabis.

The 15-year-old boy, also from Kensington and Chelsea, faces an additional charge of handling stolen goods.

All four are due to appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on August 21.

The group allegedly began harassing the two women when they discovered they were a couple, asking them to kiss while making sexual gestures.

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries after the incident on the N31 bus in the early hours of May 30.

- Press Association

