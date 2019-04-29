Four bodies found in Ohio apartment complex

Police are investigating after four people were found dead at an apartment complex in Ohio.

The discovery came after a man called 911 saying he had returned home to find his wife and family members on the ground and bleeding.

The call, at around 10pm on Sunday, led police to find the bodies of four adults at the Lakefront at West Chester complex in West Chester Township, north of Cincinnati.

Township Police Chief Joel Herzog said officers were searching the area for any suspect, although there was no immediate threat to the community.

The man who called 911 provided little information on the call. He could be heard frantically shouting to neighbours for help while the dispatcher tried to question him about what happened.

Mr Herzog said it was too early to know the cause of death or provide information on any suspect.

Authorities have said that multiple agencies, including the State Highway Patrol, are assisting in the investigation.

PA