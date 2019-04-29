NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Four bodies found in Ohio apartment complex

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 04:42 PM

Police are investigating after four people were found dead at an apartment complex in Ohio.

The discovery came after a man called 911 saying he had returned home to find his wife and family members on the ground and bleeding.

The call, at around 10pm on Sunday, led police to find the bodies of four adults at the Lakefront at West Chester complex in West Chester Township, north of Cincinnati.

Township Police Chief Joel Herzog said officers were searching the area for any suspect, although there was no immediate threat to the community.

The man who called 911 provided little information on the call. He could be heard frantically shouting to neighbours for help while the dispatcher tried to question him about what happened.

Mr Herzog said it was too early to know the cause of death or provide information on any suspect.

Authorities have said that multiple agencies, including the State Highway Patrol, are assisting in the investigation.

READ MORE

Rapid melting recorded at world’s largest ice shelf

PA

More on this topic

‘Terrifying’ – Crane falls on busy Seattle street, killing four people

Tiger will not be put down after it attacked founder of animal rescue charity

Florida fire department rescues dog with head stuck in cinder block

Another Grand Canyon visitor dies in fall from edge

More in this Section

German skiers killed in avalanche

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Scandinavian Airlines pilots strike

Photos of Emiliano Sala in mortuary prompt police investigation - reports

Pope Francis donates $500,000 to help migrants in Mexico


Lifestyle

As Avengers: Endgame smashes records – 5 Marvel-themed destinations to sate your superhero cravings

Eight ways to travel sustainably while seeing the world

Sex advice: He keeps staring at me during sex

Islands of Ireland: Sketches from Illauneeragh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »