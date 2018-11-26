Home»world

Formerly conjoined twins leave Australian hospital after separation

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 07:53 AM

Formerly conjoined twins from Bhutan have been discharged from an Australian hospital more than two weeks after they were separated in a delicate surgery.

The 15-month-old girls Nima and Dawa were joined from the lower chest to just above the pelvis and shared a liver.

They were separated during an almost six-hour operation at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital on November 9. A major challenge had been to reconstruct their abdomens.

“Thank you, everyone,” their grateful mother, Bhumchu Zangmo, said, as she wheeled her daughters from the hospital where their lives have been transformed since their arrival on October 2.

The hospital’s head of paediatric surgery Joe Crameri told reporters the twins had made an “excellent recovery” and were acting independently.

Nima and Dawa lie in their hospital bed in Melbourne, Australia, following a successful separation surgery (The Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne Creative Studio via AP, File)

“I think to the staff on the wards… they’ve seen a remarkable two girls, girls that we’ve watched over this journey who started off really attached and bonded to one another, but ultimately frustrated with one another,” Mr Crameri said.

The twins had become “incredibly anxious” after the separation when they became aware that they were no longer in front of each other, he said.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen them gain confidence, we’ve seen them gain independence, we’ve seen them gain a lot of strengths,” he added.

Before they return to Bhutan, the girls will continue their recovery at a retreat in the town of Kilmore outside Melbourne run by the charity that brought them to Australia, the Children First Foundation.

- Press Association


