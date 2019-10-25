News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former US president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after fall

Picture: AP Photo/John Amis, File
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 10:24 AM

Former US president Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall.

The Carter Centre said in a statement that the former president had been released from a hospital and was recovering at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The 95-year-old Mr Carter is the oldest living former president in US history.

Carter Centre spokeswoman Deanna Congileo had said in a statement earlier that his fracture was minor, and he was in good spirits at the hospital and looking forward to recovering at home.

It was the third time Mr Carter fell in recent months.

He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery.

Mr Carter fell again on October 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, travelled the same day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat For Humanity home.

He and 92-year-old wife Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

