News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 02:14 PM

Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 95th birthday, becoming the first US president to reach that milestone as he continues his humanitarian work and occasionally wades back into politics, almost four decades after leaving office.

Mr Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981 and still lives in tiny Plains, Georgia, planned no public celebrations.

The 39th president, born in 1924 and raised during the Great Depression, has slowed physically in recent years, acknowledging recently that he has trouble walking after hip replacement surgery in May.

But he remains active with programmes at the post-presidency centre he and Rosalynn Carter opened in Atlanta in 1982.

He still teaches Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

The Carters plan to travel later this week to Nashville, Tennessee, where they will help build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Mr Carter survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and became the longest-lived US president in history this spring, surpassing George HW Bush, who died in 2018.

Rosalynn Carter, 92, is among the longest-lived first ladies. The couple have been married 73 years.

In recent public appearances, the former president has sounded like a man still intent on securing his legacy, amplifying his criticisms of American military spending and war, blasting the proliferation of money in US politics and urging action to combat the climate crisis.

He has expressed particular pride that the US engaged in no foreign wars during his tenure.

“I just want to keep the whole world at peace,” he said in September during his annual Carter Centre report.

“We have been at war more than 226 years. We have been at peace for about 16 years,” he said of the US since the Declaration of Independence in 1776. He said every US military conflict from the Korean War onwards has been a war of “choice”.

A Naval Academy graduate and Second World War veteran, Mr Carter said presidents feed the cycle, in part because “we make a hero” out of wartime commanders-in-chief.

The Carter Centre, which has focused mainly on public health, election monitoring and conflict resolution, has “never voiced an opinion publicly” on individual wars, he noted.

“This is primarily my fault,” the former president said, explaining that he wants the centre to become a more forceful advocate on questions of war around the world, including “wars by the United States”.

He said the Carter Centre could engage in “constructive criticism of the United States government … without being partisan about it”.

An outspoken Christian, Carter sometimes frames his views on war in terms of his faith, noting that Jesus is referred to in the Bible as the “prince of peace”.

He has not backed anyone in the Democratic presidential primaries, but he says re-electing Donald Trump would be “a disaster”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

R Kelly complains he can only see one girlfriend at a time in jailR Kelly complains he can only see one girlfriend at a time in jail

Runner killed by lightning near finish of 50km raceRunner killed by lightning near finish of 50km race

Ukraine president says he will not be pressured to open Joe Biden inquiryUkraine president says he will not be pressured to open Joe Biden inquiry

FBI expands probe into Jeffrey Epstein scandal – reportFBI expands probe into Jeffrey Epstein scandal – report

Jimmy CarterTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Search for victims after bridge plunges into Taiwan baySearch for victims after bridge plunges into Taiwan bay

Knifeman kills one and wounds nine at Finnish shopping centreKnifeman kills one and wounds nine at Finnish shopping centre

In Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National DayIn Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National Day

Man detained after pouring ‘petrol’ over himself near British Houses of ParliamentMan detained after pouring ‘petrol’ over himself near British Houses of Parliament


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »