Former US police officer who shot dead black teenager may have sentence reviewed

The Illinois attorney general’s office is to review the jail term given to former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke over the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was sentenced to seven years but, with credit for good behaviour, will likely serve only around three years for firing 16 bullets into McDonald in 2014.

Dashcam video of the shooting released in 2015 showed Van Dyke continued to fire as the 17-year-old crumpled to the street and lie on the ground. Prosecutor Joe McMahon speaks during former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke’s sentencing hearing (Antonio Perez/AP)

A jury convicted him in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each shot.

The case went largely unnoticed until the city was forced to release police dashcam video 13 months after it happened.

The video sparked large protests and led to the ousting of Chicago’s top police official and some department reforms.

This is about politics not the law

Activist William Calloway, who helped force the city to release the video, echoed the sentiment of many Chicago residents last week when he said the punishment imposed by Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan amounted to “a slap on the wrist”.

Van Dyke’s attorney, Dan Herbert, criticised Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul for appearing to contemplate an appeal, saying his office could have weighed in prior to last Friday’s sentencing and presented its views to the judge.

“Now he suddenly has concerns after the sentencing in the wake of some public outcry,” Mr Herbert said. “This is about politics not the law.” Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was ordered to serve seven years (Antonio Perez/PA)

Lawyers acknowledged before sentencing that the judge was heading into unchartered waters, having to calculate the proper sentence for what is thought to be the first case in which a Chicago officer was convicted of killing an African-American.

How he was charged and his lack of any previous criminal record further complicated calculations.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to hand the 40-year-old Van Dyke a sentence of between 18 and 20 years, saying in an earlier written filing that one could also make an argument for a sentence of up to 96 years.

The defence said giving Van Dyke no prison time and putting him on probation would have been appropriate.

An attorney general’s office spokeswoman, Maura Possley, offered no details in her brief statement, including about potential lines of arguments in an appeal, saying only that “we are going to do a careful review of the record and the law and make a determination based on our review”.

- Press Association