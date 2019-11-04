News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former US envoy says she was warned she was being targeted

Former US envoy says she was warned she was being targeted
By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 10:47 PM

A former US ambassador to Ukraine has told congressional investigators that Ukrainian officials had warned her in advance that Rudy Giuliani and other allies of Donald Trump were planning to “do things, including to me” and were “looking to hurt” her.

Marie Yovanovitch, who was pushed out of her job in May on Mr Trump’s orders, said a senior Ukrainian official told her that “I really needed to watch my back”.

While the major thrust of her evidence had come out on the day she testified behind closed doors last month in the impeachment inquiry, Monday’s 317-page transcript provided new details about the bewildering sequence of events that led to the career diplomat’s removal.

Her account started with the warnings from Ukrainian officials and then led legislators through various attempts to bad mouth her in Ukraine and the US.

Marie Yovanovitch (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Marie Yovanovitch (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

The emotion behind her nine hours of evidence was evident. At one point, when she returned from a short break, one of her questioners told her: “We understand this is a difficult and emotional topic.”

She also offered significant new threads of information — including the potential that the president was directly involved in a phone call with Mr Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, and the Ukrainians dating back to January 2018 — while pushing back on Republican questions suggesting she harboured opposition to Mr Trump.

She had been recalled from Kiev before the July 25 phone call between Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry, but was “surprised and dismayed” by what she understood from the transcript of the call.

She told investigators she was shocked to learn Mr Trump had called her “bad news” in the phone call, adding that she felt threatened and perplexed by his remark that she was “going to go through some things”.

The diplomat added that she worried that her job and pension could be at risk but that “so far” she was not concerned about her personal safety although “a number of my friends are very concerned”.

Ms Yovanovitch was recalled from Kiev as Mr Giuliani pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate baseless corruption allegations against Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was involved with Burisma, a gas company there.

Rudy Giuliani Charles Krupa/AP)
Rudy Giuliani Charles Krupa/AP)

Mr Giuliani’s role in Ukraine was central to Ms Yovanovitch’s evidence. She said she was aware of an interest by him and his associates in investigating Mr Biden and Burisma “with a view to finding things that could be possibly damaging to a presidential run”, as well as investigating the 2016 election and theories of Ukrainian interference instead of Russian interference.

Asked directly if Mr Giuliani was promoting investigations on Burisma and Mr Biden, she said: “It wasn’t entirely clear to me what was going on.”

More directly, she drew a link between Mr Giuliani and two businessmen – Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who have been indicted in the US on charges stemming from campaign donations they made to US politicians with foreign money – as part of the campaign to oust her.

She understood they were looking to expand their business interests in Ukraine “and that they needed a better ambassador to sort of facilitate their business efforts here”.

She said was told by Ukrainian officials last November or December that Mr Giuliani was in touch with Ukraine’s former top prosecutor, Yuri Lutsenko, “and that they had plans, and that they were going to, you know, do things, including to me”.

She said she was told Mr Lutsenko “was looking to hurt me in the US”.

READ MORE

US begins withdrawal from Paris climate pact

More on this topic

Airbnb acts to ban ‘party houses’ after five killed in Halloween shootingAirbnb acts to ban ‘party houses’ after five killed in Halloween shooting

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren outlines $20 trillion healthcare planWhite House hopeful Elizabeth Warren outlines $20 trillion healthcare plan

‘Gun’ confiscated at airport turns out to be decorative toilet roll holder‘Gun’ confiscated at airport turns out to be decorative toilet roll holder

Bayer lawsuits reach 42,700Bayer lawsuits reach 42,700

Donald TrumpimpeachmentMarie YovanovitchUkraineTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Wife and lover who shared fantasies of killing wealthy farmer convicted of murderWife and lover who shared fantasies of killing wealthy farmer convicted of murder

Columnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lieColumnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie

Boeing capsule completes major flight test in desertBoeing capsule completes major flight test in desert

PayPal: Political parties in UK should check where donations come fromPayPal: Political parties in UK should check where donations come from


Lifestyle

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

This week, Carol Brick is following on from that with additional advice for a cohort who I believe are particularly inclined to put financial planning on the long finger - families with children and teens.Making Cents: Preparing for a fresh financial start to 2020

Nothing will ease the pain of a year in which two of The Script lost parents, but the band are still glad to have music as a constant in their lives, writes Ed PowerThe Script getting back to basics in new album

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »