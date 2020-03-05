News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former UK PM Gordon Brown backs Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership bid

Former UK PM Gordon Brown backs Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership bid
By Press Association
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 02:22 PM

Gordon Brown has thrown his weight behind Sir Keir Starmer’s bid for the UK Labour party leadership, saying he has the qualifications to be “a prime minister of the future”.

The ex-premier stressed the need for Labour to unite and said there were “three worthy candidates” to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

He praised Rebecca Long-Bailey for stressing the importance of a “green new deal” and Lisa Nandy for talking about “empowering our communities”.

“But there is one candidate with the expertise, with the eloquence, with the dedication, with the commitment and indeed with the values that are necessary for Labour to return to power,” Mr Brown said.

“Keir Starmer has all the qualifications that are necessary for a Prime Minister of the future.

“A vote for Keir Starmer is a vote for hope. It’s a vote for the future. It’s a vote for the values that all of us believe in deeply. Join Keir Starmer and let’s elect a Labour Government.”

Mr Brown said 10 years of Tory rule had “succeeded in demolishing much of the social fabric” of the country, with public services deteriorating and an NHS “struggling from crisis to crisis”.

“Britain deserves better than this and it needs a Labour Party with a vision of what can be achieved in the new world of the 2020s,” the former prime minister said.

“When Labour has come together and been united we have had massive achievements that have changed the face of Britain.”

READ MORE

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warns of ‘serious divergences’ in trade talks with UK

More on this topic

UK Prime Minister Johnson keeps his grip as he shakes hands with visiting Maltese presidentUK Prime Minister Johnson keeps his grip as he shakes hands with visiting Maltese president

Police investigating hot chocolate attack on reporter release CCTV of ‘suspect’Police investigating hot chocolate attack on reporter release CCTV of ‘suspect’

Frederick Barclay confirms £1bn approaches to sell the London Ritz hotelFrederick Barclay confirms £1bn approaches to sell the London Ritz hotel

Johnson ‘sticking by’ Patel amid fresh bullying allegationsJohnson ‘sticking by’ Patel amid fresh bullying allegations

gordon brownLabourLabour leadershipSir Keir StarmerTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Joe Biden’s hopes soar as Mike Bloomberg quits and endorses him for White HouseJoe Biden’s hopes soar as Mike Bloomberg quits and endorses him for White House

Bloomberg quits White House race, backs Joe BidenBloomberg quits White House race, backs Joe Biden

Coronavirus: UK cases jump to 85 as fears of an epidemic growCoronavirus: UK cases jump to 85 as fears of an epidemic grow

Johnson ‘sticking by’ Patel amid fresh bullying allegationsJohnson ‘sticking by’ Patel amid fresh bullying allegations


Lifestyle

As kids across the world dress up as their favourite characters, here are a few new books for different ages to add to their shelves.5 children’s books for your kids on World Book Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »