News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks returning to White House

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks returning to White House
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 06:46 PM

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House as his re-election campaign moves into high gear.

Ms Hicks will be serving as counsellor to the president, working with Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a person familiar with the situation.

She will not be part of the White House communications department, but will be working closely with Mr Kushner and White House political director Brian Jack, a White House official confirmed.

Ms Hicks, who was one of Mr Trump’s original 2016 campaign staff and moved with him to Washington after he won, had served as White House communications director before she left in 2018.

Hope Hicks (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Hope Hicks (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

She moved to California, where she joined the Fox Corporation as executive vice president and chief communications officer.

“I have worked with Hope for almost six years and can say without hesitation she is one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

“She has always impressed me with her quiet confidence, loyalty and expertise, and I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House.”

“There is no-one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks,” Mr Kushner said in a statement.

“We are excited to have her back on the team.”

Known for her loyalty and low public profile, Ms Hicks was part of the small inner circle that traversed the country with Mr Trump aboard his private jet as he waged his unlikely campaign for the Republican nomination and then the presidency in 2015 and 2016.

She was often described as someone who was especially deft at reading the president’s moods and helping others navigate his instincts.

The news comes after another longtime former aide, John McEntee, rejoined the White House after being dismissed in 2018.

Donald TrumpHope HicksUSTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Beijing replaces officials in Hubei after coronavirus outbreakBeijing replaces officials in Hubei after coronavirus outbreak

Cruise ship subject of coronavirus fears anchors off CambodiaCruise ship subject of coronavirus fears anchors off Cambodia

50p coins to commemorate UK’s contribution to dinosaur discoveries50p coins to commemorate UK’s contribution to dinosaur discoveries

Global warming making it harder for planes to take off – studyGlobal warming making it harder for planes to take off – study


Lifestyle

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: Where's the best place for an influencer to spend 6 months? Prison.

You know the lyrics: “We don’t need no education/We don’t need no thought control/No dark sarcasm in the classroom/Hey, teachers, leave them kids alone.”Secret Diary of a Teacher: Standing in the picket line, I was surprised by the number of supportive beeps

Suzanne Harrington doles out some practical advice on meeting new people in the digital ageMating and dating online when you’re over 50

It’s a good idea to know if cardiovascular problems run in your family – but lifestyle factors also play a key role. Abi Jackson finds out more.Family history of heart disease? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »