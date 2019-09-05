News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former Tory Party chairman to step down at next election after months of Brexit abuse

Former Tory Party chairman to step down at next election after months of Brexit abuse
By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 04:23 PM

Conservative MP Caroline Spelman has announced she is standing down at the next election after months of abuse and death threats against herself, her family and staff over Brexit.

Ms Spelman, 61, said the “intensity of abuse arising out of Brexit” crystallised her decision to quit after 22 years, adding “quite frankly, we’ve had enough”.

The former UK Environment Secretary said she had been the target of the worst abuse since moving an amendment at the start of the year to demonstrate there was no majority in Parliament for a no-deal Brexit.

She said: “Twenty-two years is a long time in politics but I have never experienced anything like the last few years.

“And actually for me the last six months have been extremely difficult.”

Ms Spelman told the PA news agency she had had to wear a “panic button” around her neck.

“You know, it comes to something when you feel afraid to move around the place where you live,” she said.

“But you know, sadly, we know from the tragic death of Jo Cox it can happen.”

Ms Spelman, whose constituency sits in Britain’s automotive heartlands between Birmingham and Coventry, said: “Myself, my family and my staff, have borne an enormous brunt of abuse and I think quite frankly we’ve had enough.

“The anonymity the internet affords allows people to say things which if they said it to your face or they wrote it down, would not be legal.”

READ MORE

Johnson will seek snap general election for second time on Monday

She added: “Politicians and journalists together need a vow of responsibility in the language that we use.”

Ms Spelman said she had to consider her frontline staff’s welfare, “so if people ring up with threats to kill, or a string of abuse, who wants to start their Monday morning like that?”

“It wears them down,” she added.

She has also rejected being labelled a Conservative “rebel”, after the party’s chief whip clarified to her that she could vote with her conscience in the House of Commons on Wednesday, supporting a bill opposing a no-deal Brexit.

Ms Spelman, a self-described Tory party “loyalist”, added she would not be joining another party or becoming an independent.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Alastair Grant/PA)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Alastair Grant/PA)

She also backed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get a deal with Europe, and said: “He’s confident he can get a deal and I think we’ve got to believe that he’s going to try.”

“My constituents need Boris to succeed in concluding a deal,” she said.

Turning to the resignation of the British Prime Minister’s brother, Jo Johnson, as a Government minister, she said: “I think if it’s a family issue, let the Johnsons deal with it.”

Asked how she would vote on Monday’s forthcoming Government motion calling for an election, she said: “I think that we do need a general election to clear the air.

“The question is when, and I think Boris should have the chance and have the time to get a deal.”

Ms Spelman, a former chairman of the Conservative Party, has also spoken up in support of her 21 former party colleagues who had the whip removed after backing Tuesday’s earlier Commons motion to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

The 21 Conservative MPs who had the party whip removed after backing a motion to rule out a no deal Brexit (UK Parliament/PA)
The 21 Conservative MPs who had the party whip removed after backing a motion to rule out a no deal Brexit (UK Parliament/PA)

Although she herself did not vote to back that motion, she did then vote for the bill the following evening, after a conversation with chief whip MP Mark Spencer.

She said: “It was a bit harsh to be called a rebel.”

“The chief whip graciously said to me ‘this is not a confidence vote Caroline, you may vote with your conscience’,” she added.

She said: “I feel very sorry for my colleagues and I think I need to do all I can to right an injustice.

“As a former party chairman, as I recall the rules, they have the right of appeal and their seats can’t be selected while that goes on.”

Ms Spelman said she had been driven to help avoid no-deal, because of the risk to her constituents, many of whom are employed by car-making giant Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

She added: “I am not an actual rebel but I have been prepared to take the cost of a strong position on a no-deal Brexit.

“Because the evidence from the cabinet office briefing shows the West Midlands is one of the places that will be the worst affected.”

Ms Spelman, who voted every time in favour of Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement, added: “My constituency voted Leave and I am respectful of that.

“But I believe it is very much in their (my constituents’) interests that we leave with a deal in an orderly fashion.”

Ms Spelman said she had now agreed to serve on the steering committee of the Citizens’ Forum, to be chaired by the Archbishop of Canterbury, which is set to start a “process of national reconciliation” on Brexit.

She said: “I am much more of a reconciler than a warmonger.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Johnson warns Pence: NHS ‘not on the table’ in post-Brexit trade deal

More on this topic

Scottish parliament votes to reject no-deal BrexitScottish parliament votes to reject no-deal Brexit

Failing to get Brexit right risks people being killed in the North, warns former NI ministerFailing to get Brexit right risks people being killed in the North, warns former NI minister

Brexit Q&A: Everything you need to know about the possible UK electionBrexit Q&A: Everything you need to know about the possible UK election

Nurses and midwives 'prime targets' for British health recruiters, INMO warnsNurses and midwives 'prime targets' for British health recruiters, INMO warns

BrexitCaroline SplemanMeridenWest MidlandsTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Johnson warns Pence: NHS ‘not on the table’ in post-Brexit trade dealJohnson warns Pence: NHS ‘not on the table’ in post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson will seek snap general election for second time on MondayJohnson will seek snap general election for second time on Monday

Kabul attack kills US service member, Romanian soldier and 10 civiliansKabul attack kills US service member, Romanian soldier and 10 civilians

Woman arrested at Manila airport with baby hidden in bagWoman arrested at Manila airport with baby hidden in bag


Lifestyle

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

I’m not going to bother with my buddy Michael any more.Learner dad: You’ve finally gone grey’, was his greeting, as if that’s an okay thing to say to a 52-year-old man

Rowena Walsh meets Rosie Smith-Dunne, an energetic 91-year-old who is happily still helping others after a lifetime of volunteering.Giving back: Meet the 91-year-old who continues to help others

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »