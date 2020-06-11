Former student kills one, wounds five, in school knife attack in Slovakia

A man with a knife has killed one person and wounded at least five others in an attack at a school in Slovakia.

The attack took place at the United School in the town of Vrutky in north-western Slovakia. The establishment operates for children up to high school age.

The victim was the deputy director of the high school, authorities said.

The attacker, who was killed by police, was identified as a 22-year-old man from the nearby town of Martin. Police said he was a former student at the school.

Police officers at the school in Vrutky today where a man with a knife attacked, killing one person before he was killed by police. Pic: Erika Durcova/TASR via AP)

The Slovak rescue service said three adults and two students were treated in hospital in Martin.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said she felt great sorrow and offered her condolences to the relatives of the victims and support for those who were wounded, teachers and police.

“Unfortunately, there are crazy people living among us and we’re not able to prevent such a situation,” Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.