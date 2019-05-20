NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma in court in ‘corruption’ case

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 12:59 PM

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has appeared in court facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Zuma, 77, appeared at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in eastern KwaZulu-Natal province on charges of receiving bribes when the government purchased arms in 1999.

Zuma was South Africa’s president from 2009 until 2018, when he was forced to resign by his ruling African National Congress party amid persistent allegations of corruption.

Jacob Zuma in the High Court (Jackie Clausen/AP)

The criminal charges against Zuma were first raised more than 10 years ago but were withdrawn by the National Prosecution Authority in 2008.

The charges were reinstated after a court ruled that there are sufficient grounds to bring him to trial.

Zuma’s former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, was in 2005 convicted of fraud and corruption.

- Press Association

