Former remainer says Brexit referendum vote must be respected

A Conservative member of parliament, who originally campaigned on the Remain side, has said that Brexit was a democratic decision and must be respected.

Greg Hands, co-chair of the think tank Prosperity UK's Alternative Arrangements Commission, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that he was uncomfortable with last night’s vote in Westminster.

“I am not slavishly loyalist, but I am interested in solutions not shenanigans.”

Next week Mr Hands will be part of an Alternative Arrangements conference in Dundalk where he will set out a series of "administrative and technological measures" to ensure their is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, negating the need for the backstop, he said.

We are moving this forward. Adhering to the backstop is the route to a no-deal Brexit. Clinging to the backstop will not work. We need to bring everybody together.

Mr Hands said that the 272 page report his organisation compiled shows the measures that “could work”.

“We haven’t said that it could do so overnight. It would take two to three years, that is the solution to Brexit.”

The Alternative Arrangement proposals include a tiered "trusted trader" scheme, similar to that used between the US and Canada, which would "cut down paperwork and avoid routine customs check" at the border.

The commission also recommended carrying out checks on food and animals away from the border and "enhanced economic zones" straddling the border between Derry and Donegal and Newry and Dundalk, with "tax breaks" and a "free trade zone" to avoid duties on goods.

“We need to get on with getting a deal with the EU. I don’t think an election is a good idea.”