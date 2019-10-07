Former president Jimmy Carter receives stitches after fall

Former US president Jimmy Carter suffered a black eye and needed 14 stitches after a fall at his Georgia home.

Mr Carter turned 95 last Tuesday to become the first US president to reach that milestone.

Despite the injury, he made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity.

The president fell earlier in the day at his home in Plains, Georgia, and required the stitches above his brow.

By Sunday evening, Mr Carter was on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with his wife Rosalynn, 92, to talk to volunteers and supporters of the building project.

He told the audience on Sunday evening that he had to go to the hospital and get 14 stitches, “but I had a No 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses”.

Mr Carter survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and this spring surpassed George HW Bush as the longest-lived US president in history.

He has had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but regularly teaches Sunday School.

He has continued with his humanitarian work and also has occasionally weighed in on politics and policy, recently expressing hopes that his Carter Centre will become a more forceful advocate against armed conflicts in the future, including “wars by the United States”.

“I just want to keep the whole world at peace,” Mr Carter had said as he presented his annual Carter Centre report last month.

“We have been at war more than 226 years. We have been at peace for about 16 years” since the Declaration of Independence in 1776, he said, adding that every US military conflict from the Korean War onward has been a war of “choice”.