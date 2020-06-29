News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former police officer admits Golden State Killer murders

By Press Association
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 06:17 PM

A former police officer who terrorised the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and evade capture for decades has said he will plead guilty to murder and dozens of sex assaults.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr said he will enter pleas as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty.

The frail-looking 74-year-old spoke in a hushed, raspy voice acknowledging the crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer.

He was arrested in 2018 after authorities used DNA to track him through a popular genealogy website.

US Supreme Court refused to block first federal executions since 2003


Golden State KillerJoseph James DeAngelo Jr

