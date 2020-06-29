Former police officer admits Golden State Killer murders

A former police officer who terrorised the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and evade capture for decades has said he will plead guilty to murder and dozens of sex assaults.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr said he will enter pleas as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty.

The frail-looking 74-year-old spoke in a hushed, raspy voice acknowledging the crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer.

He was arrested in 2018 after authorities used DNA to track him through a popular genealogy website.