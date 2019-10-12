News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former Paralympic cyclist denies causing a public nuisance after allegedly gluing himself to plane

By Press Association
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 11:41 AM

A former Paralympic cyclist accused of climbing onto a British Airways plane and gluing himself to it has denied causing a public nuisance.

James Brown, 55, of Magdalen Road, Exeter, England, is alleged to have climbed on top of the aircraft at London City Airport on Thursday during the Extinction Rebellion protests.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London today where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by his solicitor Raj Chada.

James Brown being detained by police (Caitlin Doherty/PA)
James Brown being detained by police (Caitlin Doherty/PA)

Mr Brown, of Magdalen Road, Exeter, wore a grey jumper to the hearing and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The alleged offence took place two days after his birthday.

District judge John Zani granted Mr Brown conditional bail, prohibiting him from going within one mile of any airport in the UK.

He is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court in London on November 8 for trial.

The athlete’s arrest and charging capped a week of demonstrations against climate inaction which saw more than 1,100 arrests across London.

Brown competed for Ireland, Northern Ireland and Britain in a career which saw him participate at five Paralympic Games and earn two gold medals and a bronze.

