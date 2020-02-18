News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former Paralympian climbs on to 100ft drill for Extinction Rebellion protest against UK's HS2

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 12:13 PM

Extinction Rebellion protesters in England, including partially sighted Paralympian James Brown, have occupied an HS2 drilling rig in west London.

The pair climbed on to the roof of the vehicle, which includes a newly-arrived 100ft drill, and unfurled a banner reading “Protect London’s Drinking Water: Stop HS2”.

They have food and supplies to last for several days and have said they have no intention of coming down unless removed.

Mr Brown, a former Paralympic cyclist, was accused of causing a public nuisance in October after he glued himself to a British Airways plane at London City Airport.

He and his fellow activist, named only as Jimmy, said they aim to prevent HS2 from potentially contaminating London’s drinking water.

Partially sighted Paralympian James Brown (left) occupying a drilling rig in west London this morning. Pic via Extinction Rebellion
Partially sighted Paralympian James Brown (left) occupying a drilling rig in west London this morning. Pic via Extinction Rebellion

Speaking immediately prior to occupying the drill, Mr Brown said: “We’ve got to do whatever we can to halt work if possible. We’ve got to slow this thing down, ultimately just make it too hard for them to continue.

“Today they’re starting drilling into the chalk aquifer that’s basically a natural filtration system for London’s water supply.

“Once they drill into that, there’s a lot of toxins and waste in the surrounding environment that’s going to go straight into the water supply and poison it, and that’s going to affect 20% of London’s population – that’s 3.2 million people.

“They can maybe treat the water, add more chemicals to it. But, at a time when clean water’s in short supply and is only going to get worse, we ought to be respecting our natural means of water filtration and clean water. We’re going to need it.”

READ MORE

70,000-year-old skeleton adds to evidence of sophistication within Neanderthals

More on this topic

Extinction Rebellion digs up Cambridge college lawn in environmental protestExtinction Rebellion digs up Cambridge college lawn in environmental protest

Extinction Rebellion spray Fine Gael HQ with green dye in protest of party's climate action recordExtinction Rebellion spray Fine Gael HQ with green dye in protest of party's climate action record

Trial of Extinction Rebellion protesters in London collapses after ‘abject failure’ by CPSTrial of Extinction Rebellion protesters in London collapses after ‘abject failure’ by CPS

Extinction Rebellion takes its message to the doors of Dublin while canvassing in the cityExtinction Rebellion takes its message to the doors of Dublin while canvassing in the city

Extinction RebellionHS2TOPIC: Extinction Rebellion

More in this Section

Coronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll riseCoronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll rise

Apple warns of coronavirus impact on resultsApple warns of coronavirus impact on results

British woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found deadBritish woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found dead

Assad predicts total victory after gains in northern SyriaAssad predicts total victory after gains in northern Syria


Lifestyle

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose husband’s controlling behaviour is making her feel trapped.Ask a counsellor: Why has my husband become so jealous and possessive?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »