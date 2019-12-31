Former Nissan chief Ghosn flees to Lebanon to avoid ‘persecution’ in Japan

Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn has said he fled to Lebanon from Japan not to escape justice but to avoid “injustice and political persecution” over financial misconduct allegations.

Ghosn had been released on bail by a Tokyo court while awaiting trial but was not allowed to travel overseas. He disclosed his location in a statement through his representatives that did not describe how he left Japan, where he had been under surveillance. He promised to talk to reporters next week.

“I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan’s legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold,” the statement said.

Japanese prosecutors said they did not know how he had left.

Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports, was arrested in November 2018 and was expected to face trial in April.

Prosecutors fought his release, but a court granted him bail with conditions that he be monitored and he could not meet his wife Carole, who is also of Lebanese origin. Recently the court had allowed them to speak by video calls.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon. It is unclear what steps authorities might take.

Ghosn has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan and alliance partner Renault.

He has been charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust.

During his release on bail, Ghosn had been going daily to the office of his main lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, to work on his case, except on weekends and holidays.

Mr Hironaka told reporters on Tuesday that he was stunned that Ghosn had jumped bail and denied any knowledge of the escape. He said the lawyers had all of Ghosn’s three passports and he was puzzled by how he could have left the country.

“Maybe he thought he won’t get a fair trial,” Mr Hironaka said, stressing that he continues to believe Ghosn is innocent. “I can’t blame him for thinking that way.”

He called the circumstances of Ghosn’s arrest, the seizure of evidence and the strict bail conditions unfair. A policeman leaves the residence of Carlos Ghosn in Beirut (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

In the first official Lebanese comment, state minister for presidential affairs Selim Jreissati told the An-Nahar newspaper that Ghosn entered Lebanon legally through the airport with his French passport and his Lebanese ID.

Mr Jreissati told the paper that in a meeting with Japan’s deputy foreign minister, he presented a file to the Tokyo authorities asking for Ghosn to be handed over to be tried in Lebanon according to international anti-corruption laws, of which Lebanon is a signatory.

He added that since there was no official word from Japan and it was not yet clear how Ghosn came to Lebanon, the government there will take no formal stance.

The Lebanese General Security, which is in charge of border crossings and foreigners, said Ghosn had entered the country legally and there was no reason to take any action against him.

Ghosn had posted 1.5 billion yen (£10 million) bail on two separate releases. He had been rearrested on additional charges after an earlier release.

Ghosn was credited with leading a spectacular turnaround at Nissan beginning in the late 1990s, rescuing the firm from near-bankruptcy.

People in Lebanon took special pride in the motor industry star, who speaks fluent Arabic and visited the country regularly. Born in Brazil, where his Lebanese grandfather had sought his fortune, Ghosn grew up in Beirut, where he spent part of his childhood at a Jesuit school.

Before his fall from grace, Ghosn was also a celebrity in Japan, revered for his managerial acumen.