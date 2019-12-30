News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon after ‘jumping bail’

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon after ‘jumping bail’
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 10:03 PM

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said.

It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origins, left Japan where he was under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April, but he apparently jumped bail.

Ricardo Karam, a television host and friend of Ghosn who interviewed him several times, told the Associated Press that Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on Monday morning..

“He is home,” Karam said. “It’s a big adventure.”

Local media first reported Ghosn had arrived in Lebanon, but did not offer details.

There was no immediate comment from Japan.

A security guard at the residence of Carlos Ghosn in Beirut (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
A security guard at the residence of Carlos Ghosn in Beirut (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Ghosn, 65, has been on bail in Tokyo since April and is facing charges of hiding income and financial misconduct. He has denied the charges, but had been under strict bail conditions in Japan after spending more than 120 days in detention.

Lebanon-based paper Al-Joumhouriya said Ghosn arrived in Beirut from Turkey aboard a private jet.

A house known to belong to Ghosn in a Beirut neighbourhood had security guards outside with two lights on Monday night, but no sign of anyone inside. The guards denied he was inside, although one said he was in Lebanon.

Ghosn was arrested last year in Japan and has been charged with under-reporting his compensation and other financial misconduct. He denies wrongdoing and was out on bail. His trial had not started.

His lawyers say the allegations are a result of trumped-up charges rooted in a conspiracy among Nissan, government officials and prosecutors to oust Ghosn to prevent a fuller merger with Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault.

Ghosn, one of the motor industry’s biggest stars before his downfall, is credited with leading Nissan from near-bankruptcy to lucrative growth.

Even as he fell from grace internationally, he was still treated as a hero in Lebanon, where many had long held hopes he would one day play a bigger role in politics, or help rescue its failing economy.

Politicians across the board mobilised in his defence after his arrest in Japan, with some suggesting his detention may be part of a political or business-motivated conspiracy.

The Lebanese took special pride in Ghosn, who holds a Lebanese passport, speaks fluent Arabic and visited regularly. Born in Brazil, where his Lebanese grandfather had sought his fortune, Ghosn grew up in Beirut, where he spent part of his childhood at a Jesuit school.

His wife, Carole Nahas, is also of Lebanese heritage.

Japanese foreign minister Keisuke Suzuki visited Beirut earlier this month where he met the Lebanese president and foreign minister.

Carlos GhosnNissanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Hong Kong police accuse protesters of inciting youth crimeHong Kong police accuse protesters of inciting youth crime

We made changes in our lives to save Greta not the climate, says Svante ThunbergWe made changes in our lives to save Greta not the climate, says Svante Thunberg

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rapeBritish teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

Sydney fireworks display to go ahead amid wildfires riskSydney fireworks display to go ahead amid wildfires risk


Lifestyle

Look at the iTunes Podcast Charts on any given day and the top shows in Ireland are either the 2 Johnnies or Blindboy. The former claims 250,000 listeners a week, while the latter has a Patreon with 5,000 listeners each paying $5 a month.Podcast Corner: The 2 Johnnies and Joe Rogan prove most popular in 2019

His time in Kilgarvan allows Laurie Shaw put a unique spin on events in the UK, writes Don O’MahonyLaurie Shaw’s Scouse brogue intact after years in Kerry

Child actor Roman Griffin Davis is already up for awards for his role in Nazi-era satire JoJo Rabbit, writes Esther McCarthyHitler as your imaginary friend: New satire takes a different look at Nazi Germany

Consumers across the EU are set to benefit from new rules on phone and internet contracts.Making Cents: Hold the phone, new rules for service contracts

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »