News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former French president Jacques Chirac has died, aged 86

Former French president Jacques Chirac has died, aged 86
Former French president Jacques Chirac with Bertie Ahern in 2000
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 11:18 AM

Former French president Jacques Chirac has died aged 86, his son-in-law said.

The former President passed away this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully,” his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told AFP.

Twice elected in 1995 and 2002 he is France’s second longest-serving post-war president after socialist party predecessor Francois Mitterrand.

Chirac could be best remembered for angering the United States with his public opposition to the 2003 war in Iraq.

He was also the first leader to acknowledge France’s role in the Holocaust.

Mr Chirac had had repeated health problems since leaving office in 2007.

Mr Chirac was long the standard-bearer of France’s conservative right, and mayor of Paris for nearly two decades.

He was nicknamed Le Bulldozer early in his career for his determination and ambition.

As president from 1995-2007, he was a consummate global diplomat but failed to reform the economy or defuse tensions between police and minority youths that exploded into riots across France in 2005.

More to follow ...

READ MORE

Warnings about Britain''s growing ‘toxic’ political culture after row over Boris Johnson’s behaviour

More on this topic

French train strike aimed at Macron’s pension overhaulFrench train strike aimed at Macron’s pension overhaul

Police use tear gas in Paris amid array of protestsPolice use tear gas in Paris amid array of protests

Wandering panther rescued from roof in northern FranceWandering panther rescued from roof in northern France

Paris tests new bubble-shaped water taxiParis tests new bubble-shaped water taxi

FranceJacques ChiracTOPIC: France

More in this Section

Key findings of the UN climate change reportKey findings of the UN climate change report

UK Govt 'acted in good faith' on prorogation, Attorney General insistsUK Govt 'acted in good faith' on prorogation, Attorney General insists

Naga Munchetty breached BBC rules by criticising Donald Trump for ‘racism’Naga Munchetty breached BBC rules by criticising Donald Trump for ‘racism’

Man in court next week over ‘robbery bid’ targeting Arsenal footballersMan in court next week over ‘robbery bid’ targeting Arsenal footballers


Lifestyle

Considering that underwear is meant to be concealed under our clothing (the clue’s in the name), when you think about it there are a lot of famous fashion moments that involve bras and knickers.From Bridget’s big knickers to Judy’s wardrobe malfunction; Here's the most iconic lingerie moments ever

Spending hours awaiting planes can be a bore. So instead hire a car and enjoy nearby attractions, suggests Sarah Marshall.How to extend a holiday if your flight is cancelled or delayed at one of these five busy airports

200 children and adolescents a year in Ireland will be diagnosed with a cancer. Symptoms are often similar to those of more common, less serious illnesses, but go to your GP if you are worried, says Dr Phil KieranExaminer Yourself: Dr Phil Kieran on breakthroughs in treatment of children's cancers

Khalid was his brilliant, charismatic self at 3Arena in Dublin, writes Ed PowerLive Music Review: Khalid - 3 Arena

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »