Former French president Jacques Chirac has died aged 86, his son-in-law said.

The former President passed away this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully,” his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told AFP.

Twice elected in 1995 and 2002 he is France’s second longest-serving post-war president after socialist party predecessor Francois Mitterrand.

Chirac could be best remembered for angering the United States with his public opposition to the 2003 war in Iraq.

He was also the first leader to acknowledge France’s role in the Holocaust.

Mr Chirac had had repeated health problems since leaving office in 2007.

Mr Chirac was long the standard-bearer of France’s conservative right, and mayor of Paris for nearly two decades.

Le jeune Franck Ribéry tout heureux de rencontrer Jacques Chirac ! "C'est la famiiillle" ! pic.twitter.com/5nlbcIuRc8 — Les Libéros🎙⚽️ Podcast (@LesLiberos) September 26, 2019

He was nicknamed Le Bulldozer early in his career for his determination and ambition.

As president from 1995-2007, he was a consummate global diplomat but failed to reform the economy or defuse tensions between police and minority youths that exploded into riots across France in 2005.

