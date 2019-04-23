NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Former French PM Francois Fillon facing corruption trial

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 10:44 AM

Investigating judges have ordered that former prime minister Francois Fillon and his wife stand trial on corruption charges.

Fillon, who at one point was the front-runner in France’s 2017 presidential race, saw his bid unravel over allegations he paid his wife Penelope, who comes from Wales, and two of their children more than €1m over many years for jobs as parliamentary aides that involved no sustained work.

A judicial official confirmed a report in Le Monde newspaper that the couple will stand trial.

Francois Fillon during a press conference at Downing Street (PA)

Fillon has denied wrongdoing, contending the allegations were a smear campaign to undo his presidential bid.

The scandal damaged Fillon’s bid for the presidency and in the end he was eliminated in the first round.

In the deciding round centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, whose campaign to break the traditional left-right divide received a huge boost after Fillon’s problems emerged, won the keys to the Elysee.

- Press Association

More on this topic

France seeks spend boost with eurozone partners

Renault board meets over Ghosn investigation

Mbappe strike continues PSG’s winning run

Girl dies after being electrocuted in shower along with stepdad who tried to save her

KEYWORDS

FranceFrancois FillonPenelope Fillon

More in this Section

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK expected to be announced

Police horse dies after falling onto metal pole at football match in UK

Sri Lankan police arrest 40 suspects after bombings as death toll rises

Theresa May to convene Cabinet as MPs return to Westminster


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

Vicky McClure sings out about dementia on BBC

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »