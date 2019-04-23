Former French PM Francois Fillon facing corruption trial

Investigating judges have ordered that former prime minister Francois Fillon and his wife stand trial on corruption charges.

Fillon, who at one point was the front-runner in France’s 2017 presidential race, saw his bid unravel over allegations he paid his wife Penelope, who comes from Wales, and two of their children more than €1m over many years for jobs as parliamentary aides that involved no sustained work.

A judicial official confirmed a report in Le Monde newspaper that the couple will stand trial. Francois Fillon during a press conference at Downing Street (PA)

Fillon has denied wrongdoing, contending the allegations were a smear campaign to undo his presidential bid.

The scandal damaged Fillon’s bid for the presidency and in the end he was eliminated in the first round.

In the deciding round centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, whose campaign to break the traditional left-right divide received a huge boost after Fillon’s problems emerged, won the keys to the Elysee.

- Press Association