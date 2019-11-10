News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Football League chairman Brian Mawhinney dies aged 79

By Press Association
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 12:34 PM

Former Cabinet minister and Football League chairman Brian Mawhinney has died aged 79 after a long illness, his family said.

Lord Mawhinney, who served as Tory Party chairman from 1995 to 1997 under John Major’s government, died on Saturday evening.

In a statement his family said: “His death brings an end to a life dedicated to public service and rooted in an unwavering Christian faith.”

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather and a friend to many. He will be much missed.”

Lord Mawhinney was knighted by the Prince of Wales in 1997 (Michael Stephens/PA)
Lord Mawhinney was knighted by the Prince of Wales in 1997 (Michael Stephens/PA)

He was elected MP for Peterborough in 1979 and later represented North West Cambridgeshire, retiring in 2005, and was a member of the Cabinet from 1994 until 1997.

During that time he served as minister of state for the Department of Health and secretary of state for Transport.

He was knighted in 1997 and created a life peer in 2005.

Lord Mawhinney also served as Football League chairman for seven years from 2003.

During his time at the helm of the sporting body, he introduced the fit and proper persons test for prospective club directors and the publication of club spending on agents’ fees.

footballfootball leaguepoliticsTory Party

