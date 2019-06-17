News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Egypt president Mohammed Morsi dies following collapse in court session

Monday, June 17, 2019 - 05:11 PM

Egypt's ousted president Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died, according to state TV.

The 67-year-old was attending a session in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died, state TV said.

His body was taken to a hospital, it said.

Mr Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ousting the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

The military ousted Mr Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Mr Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.

- Press Association

EgyptMohammed Morsi

