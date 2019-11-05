News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Former Catalan minister sought on fresh arrest warrant

Former Catalan minister sought on fresh arrest warrant
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 11:41 AM

A fresh European Arrest Warrant has been issued for former Catalan politician and University of St Andrews professor Clara Ponsati.

The academic fought extradition to Spain last year as authorities in Madrid sought her on charges of rebellion and misappropriation of public funds over her role in Catalonia’s unsanctioned independence referendum in 2017.

She denies the charges.

We have now been in contact with her solicitor, who is making arrangements for her to hand herself in to police

The arrest warrant was later withdrawn but Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday Ms Ponsati is the subject of a fresh warrant.

The ex-Catalan education minister is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm we are in possession of a European Arrest Warrant for Clara Ponsati.

“We have now been in contact with her solicitor, who is making arrangements for her to hand herself in to police.”

Economics professor Ms Ponsati was arrested in March 2018 and a four-week extradition hearing was expected to be heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last July.

But a Spanish Supreme Court judge dropped the extradition request and the warrant was formally discharged.

Speaking then, she said she was “determined to keep fighting for the freedom of all political prisoners, for civil rights in Catalonia and Spain and for the Republic of Catalonia”.

READ MORE

Jeremy Corbyn calls on Jacob Rees-Mogg to apologise for Grenfell ‘common sense’ comments

More on this topic

LaLiga considering legal action after El Clasico is switched to December 18LaLiga considering legal action after El Clasico is switched to December 18

Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona trip after Catalan protestsSpanish leader Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona trip after Catalan protests

Protests paralyse Catalonia as marches head for BarcelonaProtests paralyse Catalonia as marches head for Barcelona

Ex-Catalan leader hands himself in to Belgian authorities after warrant issuedEx-Catalan leader hands himself in to Belgian authorities after warrant issued

CataloniaClara PonsatiCourtsPolice ScotlandSpainTOPIC: Catalonia

More in this Section

Jacob Rees-Mogg apologises for Grenfell ‘common sense’ commentsJacob Rees-Mogg apologises for Grenfell ‘common sense’ comments

Jeremy Corbyn calls on Jacob Rees-Mogg to apologise for Grenfell ‘common sense’ commentsJeremy Corbyn calls on Jacob Rees-Mogg to apologise for Grenfell ‘common sense’ comments

Man on trial for murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New ZealandMan on trial for murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand

Ex-MI5 head backs calls for publication of report on Russian meddling in UK democratic processEx-MI5 head backs calls for publication of report on Russian meddling in UK democratic process


Lifestyle

It was a case of love at first sight for college sweethearts Rachel Roche and Philip Horan.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love as college sweethearts tie the knot

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

The third annual Dublin Podcast Festival takes place across the month of November in various venues across the capital. There’s a bit of everything, from feminism to sports to economics to Sweet Valley High.Podcast Corner: Heavy-hitters go live for Dublin Podcast Festival

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »