NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Former BBC journalist Kelly Jobanputra killed by train

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 01:30 PM

Former BBC journalist Kelly Jobanputra died after being hit by a train in what has been described as a “tragic accident”.

Jobanputra, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene close to Swindon Station by British Transport Police (BTP) on Friday, April 26.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, her family described the death as an unintended tragedy.

They have said she was returning home after a shopping trip when the fatal incident occurred.

Jobanputra’s father John Stooke told the paper: “We are completely and utterly bereft to lose such a vibrant, attractive, courageous and well-loved family member at such a very young age.

“Whilst the circumstances are not at all clear, this may well have been, in the end, an unintended and tragic accident.”

The family of the broadcaster and journalist have also passed on their thoughts to the driver of the train involved in the incident.

A spokesman for BTP said: “At 2.14pm on Friday, April 26, officers were called to the railway close to Swindon station after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A BBC spokeswoman said: “We are sorry to hear this incredibly sad news and our thoughts are with Kelly’s family and friends at this time.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ricky Gervais: I wish the BBC was braver

Luther to get a remake in India

Dragon joins Den 13 years after she was invited to pitch on BBC show

Vicky McClure sings out about dementia on BBC

KEYWORDS

BBCBritish Transport PoliceKelly Jobanputra

More in this Section

Pret A Manger begins roll-out of labels listing full ingredients

Gavin Williamson: I’d have been absolutely exonerated by a police leak inquiry

US attorney general to skip session with House Democrats on Mueller report

UK must cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050, warn Government advisers


Lifestyle

Spoilers: making people angry since Victorian times

Michelle Darmody tried to eat sustainability for a month - here's her diary

Bird’s eye: Why we’re hooked on animal videos

Patio perfection: How to create a stylish outdoor space for those summer Insta-moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »