Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke dies aged 89

Bob Hawke, one of Australia’s longest-serving prime ministers, has died aged 89.

His wife and biographer, Blanche d’Alpuget, said he died on Thursday in their Sydney home and that the nation had lost “a great Australian, many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era”.

Vale Bob. We will remember him. In solidarity, forever. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TyM7ZqS7Jd — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) May 16, 2019

Mr Hawke was prime minister from 1983 until 1991.

Bob Hawke was a great Australian who led and served our country with passion, courage, and an intellectual horsepower that made our country stronger. He was true to his beliefs in the Labor tradition and defined the politics of his generation and beyond. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 16, 2019

He is Australia’s third-longest-serving prime minister and the longest for his centre-left Labor Party.

- Press Association