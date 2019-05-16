NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke dies aged 89

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 11:41 AM

Bob Hawke, one of Australia’s longest-serving prime ministers, has died aged 89.

His wife and biographer, Blanche d’Alpuget, said he died on Thursday in their Sydney home and that the nation had lost “a great Australian, many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era”.

Mr Hawke was prime minister from 1983 until 1991.

He is Australia’s third-longest-serving prime minister and the longest for his centre-left Labor Party.

