NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Food and shelter provided for those displaced by Nepal storms

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 09:21 AM

Government workers and private volunteers have provided food, tents and clothing to the thousands of people in southern Nepal who lost their homes and belongings in a weekend storm.

Police officers and soldiers helped dig through debris to help the victims salvage what was left of their belongings and the victims asked the government for help to rebuild their homes and farms.

The Sunday night wind and rain storm left 28 people dead and hundreds injured.

Women grieve the death of their relatives (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Most of the deaths were caused by collapsing walls and falling bricks in homes and toppled trees and electrical poles.

“We are asking the government to come and help us rebuild our homes and help us get back on our feet,” said Sunil Ahmed, a farmer who lost his family home in the storm.

“It has become very difficult for us now. I don’t know what to do next or where to go,” he said.

The government said it was collecting information on the damage and would soon announce relief plans to help the victims.

An injured boy receives treatment at a hospital (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Army and police trucks loaded with the food and supplies were being sent by the government to the rural villages in two districts located about 75 miles south of the capital, Kathmandu.

Private organisations and volunteers also collected donations in other parts of the country.

Businesses from neighbouring cities were bringing in food and distributing it to families who lined up at the village centre.

The provincial government announced that families of the dead would each receive 300,000 rupees (2,725 dollars) in financial assistance.

Pre-monsoon storms with strong winds and rain are common in Nepal in March and April.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos accepts fine for fifth red card of the season

Donkey Sanctuary: Unwanted foals being dumped nationwide in worrying trend

‘You’re a b*****d’: Jim Carrey angers Mussolini's granddaughter

Graham Norton announced as host for Bafta TV Awards

KEYWORDS

NepalStorm

More in this Section

New blood test for endometriosis ‘detects up to 90% of cases’

Rise of vaping ‘does not lead to more teenagers smoking cigarettes’

Hillary Clinton’s ex-running mate doubts Electoral College will be ditched

12 arrests after climate change activists strip in Commons as MPs debate Brexit


Lifestyle

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

'I'd like to do that': A tale of a Cavan man who was in flying form

'Even people like Ed Sheeran are a positive influence', says Cork guitarist Bill Shanley

Making Cents: Thousands have inadequate health insurance cover

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »