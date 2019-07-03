News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Folk singer Peter Yarrow, 81, disinvited from festival over 1969 indecency case

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 04:39 PM

A US music festival has disinvited folk singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary over his 1970 jail sentence for indecent liberties with a 14-year-old girl.

The Press and Sun Bulletin of Binghamton reports that board members of the Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival in New York state cited negative reaction to Yarrow on social media in their decision to remove him from the festival’s line-up.

The 81-year-old Yarrow was to appear on September 8 with a performance painter.

A replacement has not been announced.

Yarrow was sentenced to three months in jail over a 1969 incident in which the 14-year-old and her 17-year-old sister went to his hotel seeking an autograph and he answered the door naked.

Former president Jimmy Carter pardoned Yarrow in 1981.

Yarrow has been contacted for comment.

Peter Yarrow

