News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Flybe passengers in Manchester ordered to stay on plane after health scare

Flybe passengers in Manchester ordered to stay on plane after health scare
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 02:25 PM

Passengers arriving at Manchester Airport on a flight from Paris were ordered to remain on the plane for more than two hours due to a health scare.

Flybe said in a statement that following a passenger “falling sick” on Flight BE3122, it worked with Public Health England to collect full contact details from all 107 passengers “as a precautionary measure”.

The airline added: “This would allow them to be fully traceable if, in what would be a very rare instance, they might need to be uniquely alerted by the authority at some point in the future.

“Flybe sincerely apologises to the passengers for the delay to their travel plans upon arrival and for the inconvenience experienced, however the health and welfare of its passengers and crew remain our number one priority at all times.”

The flight touched down in Manchester shortly after 10am.

One passenger with the Twitter username @NicholasVisuals posted a message stating that he was “stranded” on the aircraft, which was being “surrounded by police”.

At 12.46pm he wrote that passengers were “finally let off the plane” and put onto a bus.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Fundraising campaign set up for British man arrested at Oman airport ‘for swearing’

More on this topic

Sheffield Wednesday handed Hillsborough supporter safety management orderSheffield Wednesday handed Hillsborough supporter safety management order

Britain's economic growth set to stagnate in second quarterBritain's economic growth set to stagnate in second quarter

Briton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coronerBriton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coroner

Body of missing British scientist found on Greek islandBody of missing British scientist found on Greek island

FlybeManchesterTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Boris Johnson tells MPs to ‘get on and deliver’ BrexitBoris Johnson tells MPs to ‘get on and deliver’ Brexit

Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid failsKyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid fails

India arrests hundreds in Kashmir as Pakistan cuts railway linkIndia arrests hundreds in Kashmir as Pakistan cuts railway link

Briton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coronerBriton found dead on Greek island died after falling from height – coroner


Lifestyle

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

The early release was only part of the surprise of a joyfully experimental record, writes Ed Power.Album review: Bon Iver's i,i is a joyfully experimental record

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »