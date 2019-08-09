Flybe passengers in Manchester ordered to stay on plane after health scare

Passengers arriving at Manchester Airport on a flight from Paris were ordered to remain on the plane for more than two hours due to a health scare.

Flybe said in a statement that following a passenger “falling sick” on Flight BE3122, it worked with Public Health England to collect full contact details from all 107 passengers “as a precautionary measure”.

The airline added: “This would allow them to be fully traceable if, in what would be a very rare instance, they might need to be uniquely alerted by the authority at some point in the future.

“Flybe sincerely apologises to the passengers for the delay to their travel plans upon arrival and for the inconvenience experienced, however the health and welfare of its passengers and crew remain our number one priority at all times.”

*update* Paris to Manchester flight finally let off the plane and being transported. Looks serious! #manchesterairport #FlyBe pic.twitter.com/hg4w5hbAEz — Nicholas Visuals (@NicholasVisuals) August 9, 2019

The flight touched down in Manchester shortly after 10am.

One passenger with the Twitter username @NicholasVisuals posted a message stating that he was “stranded” on the aircraft, which was being “surrounded by police”.

At 12.46pm he wrote that passengers were “finally let off the plane” and put onto a bus.

- Press Association