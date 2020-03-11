News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 08:53 PM

An ex-girlfriend of US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr, who was the mother of three of his children, has been found dead in a southern California suburb.

The coroner’s office confirmed the woman was Josie Harris, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

She was found just before 10pm on Tuesday in a vehicle parked in the driveway of her apparent residence just outside the city of Santa Clarita and firefighters pronounced her dead, a sheriff’s department statement said.

Sheriff’s investigators and the coroner’s office were working to determine the cause of death, Mr Villanueva said.

“It will take a while to figure that out,” he said.

In 2010, Ms Harris alleged that Mayweather attacked her in Las Vegas. The following year he pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanour charge and served two months in jail.

In 2015, Ms Harris sued Mayweather for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress in response to statements he made about the incident during an interview.

During his response to questions about domestic violence, Mayweather said: “Did I kick, stomp, and beat someone? No, that didn’t happen.

“I look in your face and say ‘No, that didn’t happen.’ Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then you know what?… I’m guilty of restraining a person.”

In 2018, a California appeals court ruled against Mayweather’s objections and allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

