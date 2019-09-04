News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Florida man parks his Smart car in kitchen to stop it blowing away in hurricane

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 07:55 PM

A Florida man parked his Smart car in the kitchen because he was worried it would blow away in Hurricane Dorian.

Patrick Eldridge from Jacksonville, came up with the idea after his wife, Jessica, asked him to clear out the garage so she could shelter her car from the storm.

Mrs Eldridge told the PA news agency: “I wanted him to clean out the other half of our garage so that I could pull my car in. He felt it would just be easier to pull his car into the kitchen. So now my car is in the garage and his is in our kitchen.”


Mr Eldridge drove the car through the backyard and into the house via the back double doors.

Mrs Eldridge said: “It fit right in no problem.”

The couple have not yet been evacuated, although areas around them have been: “We are doing good. It’s pretty windy and few showers. So we have been blessed so far.”

Storm Dorian has been described as “apocalyptic” and has left a trail of devastation in the Bahamas. At least seven people are reported to have died.

- Press Association

