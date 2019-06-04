News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Florida deputy charged after staying outside during school shooting

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 08:56 PM

Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year’s Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges.

Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but never went inside.

Mr Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years.

Peterson’s bail was set at 102,000 US dollars (£80,000).

A Peterson lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/AP)

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack.

He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Nigerian ambassador chosen as next UN General Assembly president

Jose Antonio Reyes was driving at more than 135mph before car crash

Teenager who died after stolen car caught fire named

New car registrations increase in May

TOPIC:

More in this Section

Italy’s deputy prime minister Salvini warns of government crisis

Notre Dame residents urged to take blood tests amid lead pollution fears

Hong Kong activists hold Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil

Trump turns down Corbyn’s offer to meet because he is a ‘negative force’


Lifestyle

Sex advice: I keep having sex with my ex

Gems of Irish fusion: Compilation album Buntus Rince to be released

The Skin Nerd: Skin goals- Pharrell William's fountain of youth

These are some of the pioneering plastic-free stores in Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »