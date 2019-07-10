News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Flights resume after traffic control issue at Gatwick Airport

Update: Flights resume after traffic control issue at Gatwick Airport
File photo.
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 07:29 PM

Update: Gatwick Airport has announced that flights have resumed following an earlier problem in its control tower.

The London airport tweeted: "Following an earlier air traffic control systems issue, flights to and from Gatwick have now resumed.

"If you are travelling this evening please check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport, as we return to full operations."

Earlier: Flights suspended at Gatwick Airport over traffic control issue

All flights have been suspended at Gatwick Airport because of a problem with the air traffic control system.

Planes are being diverted to other airports.

The London airport tweeted this evening: "Due to an air traffic control systems issue in Gatwick's control tower, flights remain suspended.

"We are working with ANS, our provider, to rectify this issue as quickly as possible."

Passengers are being advised to check flight information with their airline.

