Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane skidded off runway

Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 10:10 AM

Flights have resumed at an Istanbul airport after three people were killed when a Turkish plane skidded off the runway.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport restarted operations at around 4am local time (1am GMT), though delays and cancellations are continuing.

The Boeing 737 operated by low-cost Pegasus Airline landed from Izmir on Turkey’s western coast during strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday.

It overshot the runway and skidded about 60 metres, before it dropped into a ditch and broke into three parts.

A total of 180 people were injured, with four said to have “significant” injuries.

The plane was 11 years old, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Pegasus Airlines changed its logo on Twitter to a blackened version in a sign of mourning, and said its “priority is to support the relatives and friends who have lost loved ones”.

Police guarded the wreckage on Thursday morning.

Another Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway at the same airport in Istanbul on January 7, causing the temporary closure of the airport. There were no injuries.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 in the Pegasus fleet slid off a runway at Trabzon Airport in north-eastern Turkey. The plane came to rest just above the Black Sea with its nose pointed towards the water. No-one was injured.

