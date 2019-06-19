Flight MH17: Criminal proceedings to be opened against four people

The team investigating the downing of a Malaysian Airlines jet in eastern Ukraine says criminal proceedings will be opened against four suspects.

National Police chief of the Netherlands Wilbert Paulissen has named three Russians and one Ukrainian as murder suspects in the 2014 downing of the MH17 flight.

A court case is due to start in March next year in the Netherlands.

Flight MH17 was travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur five years ago when it was shot down - killing all 298 people on board.

