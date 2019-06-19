News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Flight MH17: Criminal proceedings to be opened against four people

Debris from Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 12:12 PM

The team investigating the downing of a Malaysian Airlines jet in eastern Ukraine says criminal proceedings will be opened against four suspects.

National Police chief of the Netherlands Wilbert Paulissen has named three Russians and one Ukrainian as murder suspects in the 2014 downing of the MH17 flight.

A court case is due to start in March next year in the Netherlands.

Flight MH17 was travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur five years ago when it was shot down - killing all 298 people on board.

More to follow.

More on this topic

Malaysia open to proposals to resume MH370 hunt

Families hand over debris in plea for search to resume for missing MH370 plane

MH370: Malaysia’s civil aviation chief resigns

Missing Malaysia Airlines plane could have been hijacked – report

TOPIC: Malaysia Airlines missing plane

More in this Section

UN expert calls for Saudi crown prince to be probed over journalist’s death

Woman in serious condition after collision with William and Kate’s convoy

21 people injured as powerful quake hits north-west Japan

Egypt criticises UN after call for probe into former president’s death


Lifestyle

Bake: Michelle Darmody's recipes for the perfect summer picnic

Why Doug and Monique Howlett are moving back home to New Zealand

Learner Dad: 'It’s not unusual for someone to go home in a different pants to the one they arrived in'

What’s the Occasion? What to wear on your next big day out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »