NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Five-year timetable to restore Notre Dame

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 12:00 AM

French president Emmanuel Macron has set a target of five years for the ruined Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt.

Mr Macron outlined his hopes for the restoration in an address to the nation last night, little more than 24 hours after the fire.

He said France “will rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral even more beautifully” and pledged to “mobilise” as he thanked emergency services and donors who pledged money for the work.

In a series of tweets after the address, Mr Macron said:

We will rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral, even more beautiful, and I hope that it will be completed within five years.

“In our history, we have built cities, harbours, churches. Many have burned or been destroyed, by wars, revolutions, men’s faults. Every time we rebuilt them,” he added.

“The fire of Notre-Dame reminds us that our history never stops, never, and that we will always have trials to overcome.”

Nearly 400 firefighters battled through the night before the blaze was declared fully extinguished at about 10am local time.

READ MORE

Call for warnings on tumble dryers after inquest into death of former politician in Limerick house fire

Investigators believe the blaze was caused by accident, possibly as a result of restoration work. Fifty investigators are now working on a “long” and “complex” probe into the cause, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters.

They will interview workers from five companies hired to work on renovations to the cathedral roof. The tragedy prompted an outpouring of support internationally, as well as funds for the restoration.

By last night, more than €600m had been pledged from French families and companies including Total and L’Oreal Group.

More on this topic

Cathedral at heart of France is ‘fragile’ — but will be restored

Notre Dame: A rallying point for EU solidarity

Hundreds pray by Notre Dame for second night

'We will rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral even more beautiful': Macron sets five-year target for restoration

More in this Section

Orange walk in Glasgow re-routed away from church where priest was spat on

Donald Tusk ‘still dreams’ of Brexit being reversed

Police hunt for suspect who posed as delivery man to shoot woman with crossbow

Firefighters share video and images of their battle with Notre Dame inferno


Lifestyle

Trend of the Week: Out of the Blue

All set: Impress your Easter guests with experimental table settings

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »