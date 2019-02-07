NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Five-year-old pulled alive from Istanbul building collapse debris

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 10:04 AM

A five-year-old girl has been pulled alive from the rubble of an eight-storey building which collapsed in Istanbul.

Turkish emergency services said Havva Tekgoz was found 18 hours after the collapse, and she was immediately rushed to hospital.

It came several hours after a nine-year-old boy was also rescued from the debris.

A woman is pulled from the rubble – one of 13 survivors found so far (DHA/AP)

At least three people have been found dead in the rubble, and 13 people – including the two children – have been rescued.

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said three of the people rescued are in a serious condition.

He added: “All our prayers, all our hearts are with them.

“We are continuing with our search and rescue efforts so that we can deliver good news (about survivors).”

Rescue workers at the scene of the building collapse (Emrah Gurel/AP)

It is not clear how many people remain unaccounted for following the collapse of the building on the Asian side of Istanbul, in the mostly residential Kartal district.

The building housed 43 people living in 14 apartments and its collapse on Wednesday is under investigation.

Authorities said the top three floors had been illegally built.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

IstanbulTurkey

