Five US police officers face action over Stormy Daniels arrest raid

Five officers from a US police department’s now-disbanded vice unit face discipline for a raid on a strip club last year that resulted in the arrest of Stormy Daniels.

The department in Columbus, Ohio said the officers could face punishment ranging from a reprimand to firing.

The officers include a commander, lieutenant, sergeant and two of the arresting officers.

CPD Announces Departmental Charges -7/31/19 5 former VICE Unit officers were departmentally charged this week in connection with the 2018 arrest of Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, as well as 2 local women. *News releases attached.https://t.co/hRz7LavBjQ pic.twitter.com/EzftlUw4CU — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) July 31, 2019

Daniels was arrested at Sirens in July 2018 on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer.

An investigation focused on allegations that officers who support Republican President Donald Trump conspired to retaliate against the porn actress over her claims she had sex with Mr Trump before he became president.

An internal review found the arrest was improper but not planned or politically motivated.

- Press Association