Five staff members resign as Democrat switches to Republicans

By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 08:01 AM

Five people who work for a Democrat who plans to switch and become a Republican have said they are resigning.

The five have written a letter saying they can no longer work for New Jersey member of congress Jeff Van Drew because his party switch “doesn’t align with the values we brought to this job”.

Mr Van Drew has said he plans to vote this week against impeaching President Donald Trump.

That puts him at odds with nearly every other House Democrat.

Mr Van Drew, who is in his first term.  represents a southern New Jersey district that Mr Trump carried in 2016 and was expected to face a difficult reelection next year.

