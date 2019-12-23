News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five sentenced to death over killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi
By Press Association
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 10:10 AM

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The writer was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported that three others were given prison sentences.

All can appeal the verdicts.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman drew international condemnation over the killing because several Saudi agents involved worked directly for him.

The Kingdom has carried out the trials of the accused in near total secrecy.

TOPIC: Saudi Arabia

