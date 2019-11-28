News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Five killed in tower block fire in Minneapolis

Five killed in tower block fire in Minneapolis
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 09:55 AM

Five people have died and three others were injured after a fire broke out on the 14th floor of a public housing high-rise in Minneapolis.

While the cause of the blaze at Cedar High Apartments is still under investigation, fire chief John Fruetel told reporters that investigators believe the fire was an accident.

The building is in part of Minneapolis known as Little Mogadishu for the many Somali immigrants who have settled there.

Mr Fruetel said the fire had been burning for a while and had blown out windows by the time firefighters arrived.

A fire alarm was sounding throughout the building, and from a distance, flames could be seen extending 10 to 15 feet from windows on the 14th floor.

A woman waits as residents are evacuated after a fire swept through a high-rise apartment building (Star Tribune/AP)
A woman waits as residents are evacuated after a fire swept through a high-rise apartment building (Star Tribune/AP)

With those open windows and winds whipping in from an overnight wintry storm, the scene was “an extreme environment of heat and wind-driven fire”, he said.

“I can’t express more about how precarious that scenario was to those firefighters,” Mr Fruetel said.

“They encountered a lot of heat … It was very similar to a blast furnace.”

The chief called it “a very chaotic scenario,” and said firefighters had to climb multiple flights of stairs while people were coming down. He said residents on floors above the fire were told to shelter in place.

Residents were evacuated after the blaze broke out (Star Tribune/AP)
Residents were evacuated after the blaze broke out (Star Tribune/AP)

Abdi Warsame, a city council member who toured the floor that burned, expressed amazement that more people were not killed. The 25-storey building caters to seniors and single people.

“It was absolutely gutted,” said Mr Warsame, who is Somali-American. “It was horrendous.”

Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified four of the five people who died: Amatalah Adam, 78; Maryan Mohamud, 69; Nadifa Mohamud, 67, all women; and a man, Jerome Stuart, 59.

All four died of smoke inhalation at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said. The name of the fifth victim was not released, but authorities said all the people who died were adults.

Three other people were injured and are being treated at local hospitals. Authorities have not released details of their conditions. A firefighter was treated for an exertion-related injury.

More on this topic

Three men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in prisonThree men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in prison

Judge who denied Jeffrey Epstein bail calls for prison reformJudge who denied Jeffrey Epstein bail calls for prison reform

Three men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in US prisonThree men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in US prison

Woman killed by wild boar outside Texas homeWoman killed by wild boar outside Texas home

Minneapolis fireTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Death toll from Albania earthquake rises to 25Death toll from Albania earthquake rises to 25

Fillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggestsFillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggests

Film fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violenceFilm fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violence

Incoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for blocIncoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for bloc


Lifestyle

Joan Diver is the drummer and vocalist with Donegal all-sister Celtic pop band Screaming Orphans. They play Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sunday with Leo Moran (Saw Doctors) and Padraig Stevens.A Question of Taste: Joan Diver, drummer with Screaming Orphans

JONATHAN Pryce has not slept. He is fresh off a plane from New York, where he is appearing in a play on Broadway, and is due to fly back to perform again the following day.‘Daddy, are you the pope?’: Jonathan Pryce tipped for Oscar nomination playing Pope Francis

As they get ready to play Dingle, Editors tell Ed Power of a near encounter with Michael Jackson in Ireland, and why they’ve outlasted so many of their peersGoing the distance: Editors talk about their long career ahead of Other Voices appearance

My daughter was bullied this time last year. Her friendship group turned on her after she had an argument with one of the main girls. It was very difficult to watch, as a parent, and my husband and I were very worried about her. They isolated her and said very hurtful things on social media about her.I’m worried my daughter is being bullied again

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »