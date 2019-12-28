Five killed in car blast at Mogadishu check-point

At least five people have been killed in a car bomb blast at a busy security check-point in Somalia’s capital.

Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the morning rush-hour in Mogadishu as Somalians returned to work after the weekend.

Dozens of injured people were rushed to hospitals, including children. Among them were several university students who had been travelling in a bus, Mr Hussein said. An injured man is taken away from the scene on a stretcher (Farah Abdi Warsame/AP)

Photos from the scene showed the mangled frames of vehicles, with a large black plume of smoke rising into the sky above.

No group has yet said it was behind the blast.

Al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often carries out such attacks. The extremist group was pushed out of Mogadishu several years ago but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels in the city.