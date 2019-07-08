News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five injured on second day of bull runs at festival in Spain

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 10:28 AM

Five people have been injured during the second day of bull runs at the famous San Fermin festival in Spain.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital with head injuries or severe bruises, according to a hospital spokesman in Pamplona.

Another runner was treated for bruises, and a fifth was gored in the back by a horn but did not need hospital treatment.

The six bulls from the Cebada Gago ranch, which is known for raising ferocious animals, were surrounded by tame cattle for most of the 930-yard route to the bullring, leaving runners scrambling for limited space close to their horns.

Eight bull runs are held in the northern city every July.

- Press Association

