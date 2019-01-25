NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Five die as plane and helicopter collide over Italian glacier

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 06:08 PM

Five people have been killed in a mid-air collision between a small tourist plane and a helicopter carrying skiers to a glacier in the Italian Alps, officials said.

Alpine rescue corps spokesman Walter Milan said the accident happened on Friday afternoon at an altitude of about 3,000 meters (9,800ft) over the Rutor glacier in the north-western region of Val d’Aosta.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remained unclear as rescue crews worked to remove the bodies. The identities and nationalities of the victims have not been released.

The Rutor glacier covers nine square kilometres (3.5 square miles) and is the second-largest in the Val d’Aosta region, which borders France.

The region’s website says skiers frequently access it by helicopter during winter.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

AlpsHelicopterPlane

More in this Section

Calls to resume search for Sala's missing plane grow as family head to UK

US flights hit by shutdown as increased sick leave hampers air traffic control

At least four people dead after tourist plane and helicopter collide in Italy - reports

Pope blasts ‘invisible walls’ in bringing youth festival to jail


Lifestyle

As Jennifer Lopez cuts sugar and carbs for 10 days, what are the potential side effects?

Wish List: Elegant Irish designs and seeing off that dull January

Hey baby it’s the Opera House sell-out guitar men

Trend of the week: Hey cowgirl

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »