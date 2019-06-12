News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five detained over shooting of ex-baseball star David Oritz

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 10:49 PM

The chief prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says five people, including the alleged gunman, have been detained over the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Authorities say a sixth suspect is being pursued in the shooting, which witnesses say was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars.

The ambulance carrying David Ortiz from Logan to Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston (Jim Michaud/The Boston Herald via AP)

The Dominican Republic’s chief prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez Sanchez spoke at a news conference on Wednesday.

Authorities gave the name of the alleged shooter as Rolfy Ferrery, aka Sandy.

Prosecutors have said the two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and in a Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at a popular Santo Domingo bar on Sunday night.

- Press Association

