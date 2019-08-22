News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Five dead and 100 hurt by lightning strikes in Tatra Mountains

Five dead and 100 hurt by lightning strikes in Tatra Mountains
By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 09:33 PM

Latest: Lightning strikes across the Tatra Mountains in southern Poland and neighbouring Slovakia have killed five people and injuring more than 100 others in an area popular with hikers and families, authorities said.

Witnesses said the thunderstorm came suddenly on a day that began with clear weather.

Four people were killed on the Polish side, including two children, a spokeswoman for the Polish air ambulance service, Kinga Czerwinska, told the news broadcaster TVN24.

Slovak authorities said one person died in their nation.

The lightning strikes hit the Giewont peak as well as other locations across the Tatras.

Some of the injured were brought by helicopter to a hospital in the Polish mountain resort of Zakopane.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who went to Zakopane said some among the over 100 injured were in very serious condition with severe burns or head injuries.

READ MORE

Man who filmed Grenfell Tower bonfire cleared

Earlier (4.07pm): Three dead, including child, as lightning strikes in Poland’s Tatra Mountains

Three people, including a child, have been killed by lightning during a sudden thunderstorm in Poland’s southern Tatra Mountains, a Polish official said.

The spokeswoman for Krakow’s provincial governor, Joanna Pazdzio, told The Associated Press she was told about the deaths by the leaders of the rescue operation that was taking place this afternoon in the Tatras.

The Tatra rescue service, TOPR, said rescuers were dispatched to Giewont peak where a group of people, including children, had been struck by lightning.

TOPR chief Jan Krzysztof said a number of people on the peak and at other locations were dead and about a dozen people were injured.

Kinga Czerwinska of the Airborne Ambulance Service said four helicopters were sent in to help.

She said lightning had struck Giewont peak, a popular trekking destination, and other locations in the Tatras.

READ MORE

Indonesian man walking 430 miles backwards to save forests

- Press Association

More on this topic

Polish village hasn't seen a boy born in nearly 10 years – here's how that computesPolish village hasn't seen a boy born in nearly 10 years – here's how that computes

Not just immune, party benefits from scandalNot just immune, party benefits from scandal

Young Jews march in Poland to remember Holocaust victimsYoung Jews march in Poland to remember Holocaust victims

Ban on banana-eating artwork draws ridicule in PolandBan on banana-eating artwork draws ridicule in Poland

PolandTatra MountainsTOPIC: Poland

More in this Section

Early life on Earth ‘limited by a single enzyme’Early life on Earth ‘limited by a single enzyme’

Woman, 93, dies from ‘broken heart syndrome’ following burglary in UKWoman, 93, dies from ‘broken heart syndrome’ following burglary in UK

UK Government ‘will struggle with no-deal Brexit immigration restrictions’UK Government ‘will struggle with no-deal Brexit immigration restrictions’

UK opposition leaders agree to meet Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal BrexitUK opposition leaders agree to meet Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner’s best friend has teamed up with a global retailer on her first collection.Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

The trials and tribulations of bringing babies along for the ride.5 baby-friendly destinations for your first family holiday

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: 'There's a shortage of handsome, clean men, so I’m seeing a guy from Kanturk'

A beloved part of many an Irish childhood, the artist, author, and environmentalist Don Conroy tells Donal O’Keeffe why he loves his ‘abusive’ friend Dustin the Turkey, why big men hug him at festivals, and why he worries for Greta Thunberg.Art of the matter: Don Conroy on why he worries for Greta Thunberg

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »