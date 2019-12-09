News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Five dead after New Zealand volcano erupts on island

Five dead after New Zealand volcano erupts on island
By Press Association
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 06:29 AM

Update 8.22am: Five people have been confirmed dead in a volcanic eruption, New Zealand police said.

The number of people missing on White Island is in double figures, they added.

The island, a favourite with tourists, erupted with a large plume of ash and steam on Monday.

White Island is north east of the town of Tauranga on North Island, one of New Zealand’s two main islands.

Earlier: One killed after New Zealand volcano erupts on island

One person has died and more fatalities are likely after a volcano erupted on a small New Zealand island, police said.

New Zealand Police (NZP) said in a statement that fewer than 50 tourists were on or near White Island in the country’s Bay of Plenty when it erupted on Monday afternoon.

“At this stage, we can confirm there has been one fatality, and based on the information we have it is likely there are others,” NZP said.

New Zealanders and foreign tourists are believed to be involved, police added.

“There remain a number of people on the island who are unaccounted for,” the statement said.

St John medical responders said earlier they believed there were 20 people on the island who were injured and in need of medical treatment.

READ MORE

In pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits Ireland

More on this topic

Mudslides strand hundreds of tourists in New Zealand townMudslides strand hundreds of tourists in New Zealand town

New Zealand MP, 25, sparks uproar as she uses ‘OK, boomer’ put-down in parliamentNew Zealand MP, 25, sparks uproar as she uses ‘OK, boomer’ put-down in parliament

New Zealand plans to further restrict gun ownership after mosque killingsNew Zealand plans to further restrict gun ownership after mosque killings

Six people injured as gas explosion destroys New Zealand homeSix people injured as gas explosion destroys New Zealand home

Bay of PlentyNew ZealandWhite IslandTOPIC: New Zealand

More in this Section

Mudslides strand hundreds of tourists in New Zealand townMudslides strand hundreds of tourists in New Zealand town

‘Evil’ serial rapist Joseph McCann facing life for horrific attacks‘Evil’ serial rapist Joseph McCann facing life for horrific attacks

Cory Booker says Democratic debate rules puts ‘elites’ and ‘money’ in controlCory Booker says Democratic debate rules puts ‘elites’ and ‘money’ in control

Wildlife conservationist attacked by several of her own tigersWildlife conservationist attacked by several of her own tigers


Lifestyle

Overshadowed by its giant neighbours it may be, but the smallest of the main Blasket islands, Beginish, is no less impressive in its own right.The Islands of Ireland: The miracle of Beginish

‘The days of our years are threescore years and ten — Psalm 90How to tell an animal’s age in a heartbeat

We often hear how nature will do well, even come back from the brink of extinction, if given a chance and some human help.Birds of prey on the rise

In our country we still have places that bear no evidence of disturbance by man, that are in their pristine state and rich with all the elements that feed the spirit and deliver us into the world beyond the skin of the time and circumstances we live in.Unique ambience of Dursey Island under threat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »