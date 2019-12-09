Five dead after New Zealand volcano erupts on island

Update 8.22am: Five people have been confirmed dead in a volcanic eruption, New Zealand police said.

The number of people missing on White Island is in double figures, they added.

The island, a favourite with tourists, erupted with a large plume of ash and steam on Monday.

White Island is north east of the town of Tauranga on North Island, one of New Zealand’s two main islands.

Earlier: One killed after New Zealand volcano erupts on island

One person has died and more fatalities are likely after a volcano erupted on a small New Zealand island, police said.

New Zealand Police (NZP) said in a statement that fewer than 50 tourists were on or near White Island in the country’s Bay of Plenty when it erupted on Monday afternoon.

“At this stage, we can confirm there has been one fatality, and based on the information we have it is likely there are others,” NZP said.

A volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) December 9, 2019

New Zealanders and foreign tourists are believed to be involved, police added.

“There remain a number of people on the island who are unaccounted for,” the statement said.

St John medical responders said earlier they believed there were 20 people on the island who were injured and in need of medical treatment.