Five children die in Pennsylvania daycare centre fire

By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 09:20 PM

Authorities say an early morning fire in Pennsylvania claimed the lives of five children and sent another person to the hospital.

Lt Szocki of the Erie Police Department said the victims died in a fire in Erie reported at about 1.15am today.

Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department says the victims ranged in ages from eight months to seven years.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a daycare at the fire address.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the daycare.

Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told The Erie Times-News that a woman who also lives at the residence was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment.

Mr Santone told the paper that a neighbour was also injured.

