NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Fishing vessel and tanker in overnight collision at sea off Scotland coast

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 02:20 PM

A fishing vessel with six people on board has collided with a tanker off the coast of Ayrshire.

The Troon RNLI all-weather lifeboat was sent to the scene around five nautical miles south-west of the town after the alarm was raised at 3.55am on Wednesday.

No-one was injured but the fishing vessel suffered damage to its bow.

The marine protection vessel Minna, which was in the area, also went to the scene to assist.

The lifeboat escorted the fishing vessel back to Troon harbour while the tanker remained at anchor.

Marine Scotland tweeted: “Early this morning #MPVMinna was asked to assist @TroonLifeboat and @BelfastRnli with a tanker and fishing boat that had collided at sea.

“Both vessels and all crew are now safe and our thanks go to all involved.”

.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Claims of deep levels of anger and frustration in Defence Forces

Teen charged in connection with fatal Dundrum stabbing

93% of adults in Ireland go on holiday at least once a year, survey finds

Paschal Donohoe says he isn't 'a playboy with the public purse'

AyrshireCoastguardMarine ScotlandRNLITroonTOPIC:

More in this Section

Police in UK hunt man who tried to kidnap nine-year-old girl

Boris Johnson to appear in court over claims he deliberately mislead public during Brexit campaign

Campbell expulsion from Labour ‘spiteful’, says party’s deputy leader

EU leaders split over top jobs in Brussels


Lifestyle

Vintage View: What was domestic life like in an Irish castle?

How to '30 wear' proof your wardrobe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »