News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

First Turkish soldier killed during ongoing action in Syria

First Turkish soldier killed during ongoing action in Syria
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 08:24 AM

A Turkish soldier has been killed during action in Syria, the first military Turkish fatality in Ankara’s cross-border offensive, now into its third day.

The Turkish defence ministry said on Friday that three soldiers were wounded, without providing details.

Separately, the ministry said 49 more “terrorists” were “neutralised” in the incursion, in reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)
Smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

It said the total number of Kurdish fighters killed in the incursion now numbers 277.

Those numbers could not be independently verified.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish fighters terrorists linked to a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey and has launched an invasion into northeastern Syria this week.

Ankara says the offensive is necessary for national security.

There have been civilian casualties on both sides: six civilians in Turkey and seven in Syria.

SyriaTurkey

More in this Section

House Democrats subpoena US Energy Secretary in Trump impeachment probeHouse Democrats subpoena US Energy Secretary in Trump impeachment probe

Turkish military operation results in displacement and hospital closure in SyriaTurkish military operation results in displacement and hospital closure in Syria

Suspect in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death pleads not guiltySuspect in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death pleads not guilty

Empire State Building shows off new observatoryEmpire State Building shows off new observatory


Lifestyle

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »